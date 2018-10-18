Sun Prairie will celebrate the reopening of its downtown Saturday, more than three months after a gas leak explosion destroyed several buildings and killed a volunteer firefighter.
The Downtown Business Improvement District will host the event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the 200 block of East Main Street that will include three local bands, more than a dozen street vendors and beer taps featuring the limited-run Sun Prairie Strong Pils from Potosi.
The event is intended to bring area residents downtown to support the businesses that were affected by the July 10 explosion at the intersection of Main and Bristol streets
Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr was killed in the blast, which also injured firefighter Ryan Welch. Dozens of families were displaced and many businesses had to put operations on hold as crews worked to clean up the site.
Half of the proceeds from financial sponsorships and beer sales at Saturday’s event will be donated to the Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Fund. The other half will go toward the Business Improvement District’s beautification efforts.
The event will follow the 12th annual Downtown Fall Festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. That festival offers activities and sales inside the businesses downtown, but the reopening celebration will close off the block to traffic to allow pedestrians and vendor booths on the street, Business Improvement District event coordinator Colleen Burke said.
The intersection at the center of the explosion has still not reopened and remains blocked off, Burke said.