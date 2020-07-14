Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival to be held in a drive-thru format

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival will be held this year, in a drive-thru format.

Amy Skicki, executive director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, said the festival will take place for one day, Saturday Aug. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Angell Park.

Corn on the cob, beverages and other items from local restaurants will be sold that day. Festival-goers can drive to the park, place their orders, pay by credit card, and then receive their items in the trunk of their vehicle at the end of the line.

Participants will be invited to tune in on their radios to 103.5 The Sun Community Radio, which will broadcast live from the event to give it more of a community feel and provide updates on what is happening at the end of the line.

Wisconsin Distributors collaborated with Potosi Brewery to brew a batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner for the event. A portion of the beer sales will be donated to the charities that are losing revenue with the four-day Corn Fest being cancelled.

Corn is typically only served from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during a regular festival that includes live music and carnival rides.