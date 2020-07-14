Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival to be held in a drive-thru format

The 2020 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival will be held this year, in a drive-thru format.
Amy Skicki, executive director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, said the festival will take place for one day, Saturday Aug. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Angell Park.
Corn on the cob, beverages and other items from local restaurants will be sold that day. Festival-goers can drive to the park, place their orders, pay by credit card, and then receive their items in the trunk of their vehicle at the end of the line.
Participants will be invited to tune in on their radios to 103.5 The Sun Community Radio, which will broadcast live from the event to give it more of a community feel and provide updates on what is happening at the end of the line.
Wisconsin Distributors collaborated with Potosi Brewery to brew a batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner for the event. A portion of the beer sales will be donated to the charities that are losing revenue with the four-day Corn Fest being cancelled.
Corn is typically only served from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during a regular festival that includes live music and carnival rides.
"We do have to fire up our boilers, whether we use them or not, just so that they don't sit without use for two years," Skicki said last month.
This year, the chamber will give goody bags to the first 500 cars through the line and corn koozies to the first 1,000 cars.
Festival organizers are hoping to raise money for the groups that benefit from the festival: Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, American Legion Post 333, Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus and Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Money from the festival -- which normally draws more than 100,000 visitors over the long weekend -- also benefits the chamber.
Skicki, who took on her role in March, said she thinks this would be the festival's 74th year.
