Sun Prairie School District to continue online learning for grades 3-12 through January

The Sun Prairie School District has announced plans to continue online learning for grades 3-12 through the second quarter of the school year to align with Public Health Madison and Dane County recommendations as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

"While other school districts have experienced a rollercoaster of decision-making in their reopening plans, the SPASD has steadily and safely served our kids and families while adhering to the Public Health Madison Dane County metrics to guide decisions for reopening," Sun Prairie School District Superintendent Brad Saron said in a message to parents Tuesday.

"Still, the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year is another checkpoint we must pass through as we navigate our journey in appropriately responding to this pandemic."

The district will expand its Student Support Hubs to grade 3-12 students on Oct. 19, which will allow vulnerable members of the student body in those grades to access in-person learning assistance. Included are English learners, students experiencing housing insecurity, students with the lowest levels of engagement in distance learning, students with barriers to access, and students in need of urgent intervention, according to the district website.

