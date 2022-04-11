Sun Prairie School Board pursues open records training, stricter policies after investigation into member

After a nearly six-month investigation of one if its members, the Sun Prairie School Board Monday voted unanimously to establish policies to better handle open records requests and complaints against board members, but rejected a bid to censure the board member.

The vote comes after former board member and Sun Prairie School District resident John Welke filed a complaint in October against current board member Alwyn Foster. The complaint asserts Foster violated state law and board policy by failing to completely fulfill Welke's public records requests and refusing to communicate with constituents who don't share his views.

A third-party investigation of Welke's allegations by Milwaukee-based law firm MWH Law Group found Foster "generally ignored" Welke's several requests. But after the district recruited its attorney to help Foster respond, cooperation improved.

There were, however, "periods of unresponsiveness," the report states, which adds Foster was not "forthright" about all the records Welke sought — including a text message that Foster received during a July 2021 board meeting in which a member of the public had questions about the meeting's subject matter.

Foster may have also, according to the report, "destroyed at least one record after (district legal counsel Danielle) Tierney cautioned him not to delete documents."

"Not only has he potentially violated state law governing public records, but he has also created mistrust with at least one community member through his actions," the report said. "Very simply, Mr. Foster’s actions with respect to Mr. Welke’s open records requests did not comport with the standards of conduct expected from (a Sun Prairie) board member."

"I don't know Mr. Welke personally," Foster said in a statement Monday. "I'm not even sure that the action we take tonight will satisfy his desires."

But he said "lessons have been learned" regarding future open records requests.

In addition to recommending better training on handling open records requests and complaints against board members, the firm called for new board member training materials to "include a stronger focus" on the responsibilities of board members as record custodians, the development of a clearer policy for record retention and the implementation of a mandatory training program for all board members "relative to their responsibilities under open records law."

Board members voted unanimously to adopt all the firm's recommendations but one — to censure Foster, which failed on a 5-2 vote.

The board did not go into detail Monday night about exactly how it would establish the proposed new policies and training programs.

