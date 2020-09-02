Sun Prairie residents say developer's anonymous flyer traffics in racist, classist language

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some residents of a Sun Prairie neighborhood are calling out a prominent local developer for an anonymous flyer that showed up in mailboxes in mid-August warning of "safety concerns for our neighborhood children" and a "potential increase in police calls" if a competing developer builds an apartment complex in their neighborhood.

The neighbors say the flyer uses classic dog-whistle language, effectively tying low-income, often more racially diverse renters to higher levels of crime and other problems. They say it was written and distributed by Chad Fedler — one of the people behind the sprawling Prairie Lakes commercial development — who has not responded to requests for comment.

“This flyer has racist and classist undertones," West Prairie Village resident Tracy Frank said in an email. She's lived in the neighborhood for about six years and is part of a multiracial family.

"I wonder who in our neighborhood thinks this way about the potential residents who would move into these proposed apartments," she said.

In a brief telephone interview last week, Fedler declined to say whether he authored the flyer and asked the Wisconsin State Journal to email him questions about the matter so he could share them with his attorney. As of Wednesday, he had not responded to two emails with questions.