Sun Prairie residents say anonymous flyer traffics in racist, classist language

Fedler is part of the development team behind the 109-acre Prairie Lakes on the city's southwest side that includes Costco, Cabela's and some 40 other retailers, offices and restaurants. His company also already has approvals from the city to build about 660 rental units near West Prairie Village on about 15 to 20 acres just off West Main, according to Tim Semmann, city planning director, but no immediate plans to begin construction.

Mike Ursin, a former West Prairie homeowners association president, said there is disagreement among neighborhood residents about the project named in the flyer, the Colorado Commons apartment complex. Proposed by Madison-based Gebhardt Development, it would have up to 286 market-rate units and a park on about 9.5 acres just north of West Main Street and Thompson Road.

Semmann said the land is currently set aside for an institutional use, such as a church, medical clinic or school, and he and Ursin said some neighbors are concerned about adding too much multifamily housing too close to what is a mostly single-family home community.

Still, "doing something like this is dumb," Ursin said. "It's a really good way to put a bad spin on your name." He said the flyer uses "coded racist language which has been used for decades. It's baked into systemic racism."