SUN PRAIRIE -- A criminal investigation into who was responsible for a massive explosion that leveled several buildings and killed a volunteer fire captain last July has concluded that no crime was committed, Sun Prairie Police Chief Patrick Anhalt said Thursday.
Miscommunication between utility contractors and subcontractors resulted in the location of a gas line being improperly marked prior to the July 10 explosion, Anhalt said.
But the purpose of a criminal investigation is not to find fault but to determine whether probable cause exists to charge someone with a crime, he said.
"There is not probable cause to believe a crime was committed," Anhalt said at a press conference at the Sun Prairie City Hall. "As a result, the investigation is now classified as inactive."
Anhalt, who was joined by state fire marshal Tina Virgil, Det. Sgt. Ryan Cox and Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, declined to take any questions after the brief announcement.
The announcement comes about two months after the unsealing of a search warrant, initially filed under seal on July 27, about two weeks after the blast, which stated that a Wisconsin-based worker for USIC, an underground utility locating firm, failed to correctly mark a gas line in the street where it was actually located and instead marked a spot about 25 feet away on a sidewalk where there was no gas line.
A contractor working for a communications construction firm struck the line in the street, which led to the explosion that destroyed several businesses and killed Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr. Barr owned Barr House, a tavern that was one of the buildings destroyed in the blast.
Buildings at 100 and 104 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie exploded about 40 minutes after a gas leak had been reported to 911. Properties from 100 to 113 W. Main St., on both sides of the street, were destroyed.
The search warrant had sought evidence to support a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide. At the time the search warrant came to light on Oct. 31, police said the investigation was still not finished.
VC Tech, which was subcontracted by Verizon contractor Bear Communications to place a fiber communication line underground for Verizon, was boring a hole under Bristol Street and Main Street when it struck the line, the warrant stated.
Valentine Cociuba of VC Tech told investigators that Bear had told him that Diggers Hotline had been called on July 9. Work began after looking over lines indicating utilities, painted by USIC. Cociuba told investigators that he and other VC Tech employees smelled gas and called 911, and said he took a photo of the area before evacuating the area, showing no "T" markings on the pavement, indicating an intersecting utility, such as a gas line.