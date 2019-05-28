The 24-year-old Sun Prairie man who was killed in a head-on crash Sunday night in Dodge County has been identified as Ryan Schmitz.
Schmitz was killed when his car was hit head-on by a minivan going the wrong way on Highway 151 in the town of Trenton at about 10 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.
The minivan was driven by Eric Hagenbart, 39, Beaver Dam.
Hagenbart was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 when the crash happened just north of Redwood Road.
Hagenbart was flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Hospital in Summit for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.