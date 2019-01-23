A fire at a home in Sun Prairie Tuesday night displaced the family, with two people treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of North Musket Ridge, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.
First units arriving on scene saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage, with fire getting close to a second home to the north.
Because of the snowy weather and the possibility of the fire spreading, a second alarm was called for mutual aid, with fire units from nine communities going to the scene.
Family members from both houses were accounted for and got out safely.
One resident and a police officer were taken to an emergency room for smoke inhalation, both getting treated and released.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said crews first knocked down the main body of fire in the garage so it wouldn't impinge on the second house.
"This was a great team effort by all crews to prevent a much bigger loss," Garrison said.
The residents of the second house were able to go back to their residence, the house sustaining some exterior damage.
No cause of the fire or damage estimate was given.
Fire units from Madison, Cottage Grove, Marshall, DeForest, Deerfield, Waunakee, Dane, Fitchburg and Columbus assisted at the scene, as well as Sun Prairie EMS and police.