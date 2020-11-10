 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie fire, We Energies evacuate several buildings in response to gas leak
Sun Prairie fire, We Energies evacuate several buildings in response to gas leak

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue and We Energies responded to a report of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon in which several buildings in the area were evacuated. 

The report came in for a gas leak at 1797 Sunfield St. at around 1:40 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Lt. Paul DeLap said. The first fire officials to arrive confirmed a heavy smell of gas in the area and started evacuating buildings. 

Crews began to investigate the interior and exterior of the buildings and found gas coming from a building at 1805 Sunfield St.

Fire crews noticed a high level of natural gas had gathered at the ceiling and immediately turned off the gas at the meter outside of the building, DeLap said. 

We Energies arrived on scene and assisted with ventilating the building then took over from there to try and find the leak. 

