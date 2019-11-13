Four people, including two Sun Prairie police officers, suffered smoke inhalation during a fire Tuesday in Sun Prairie.
The two officers were first on the scene to a fire in a multi-family building reported shortly after 8 p.m. on the city's north side in the 900 block of Chandler Lane. Upon arrival they were told that someone was still inside the building. They entered and helped two people escape, said Bill Sullivan, assistant fire chief for the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.
Both officers and the two people rescued from the building were taken to area hospitals by Sun Prairie EMS units for treatment. Their condition was not known Wednesday.
Sullivan said firefighters initiated an attack in the basement of the building and quickly extinguished the fire. Secondary arriving units then searched the building and removed four pets that were given to family members.
Assistance was also provided by, Windsor/DeForest EMS with the Madison Fire Deptartment. The four-unit building did not have sprinklers but did have working smoke detectors, Sullivan said.