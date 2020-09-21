Sun Prairie fire leaves four-unit townhome uninhabitable

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Monday morning fire in Sun Prairie has left four families homeless and caused major damage to a four-unit townhouse but resulted in no injuries.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Village Lane on the city's north side just after 8 a.m. Fire seen from outside was quickly extinguished, according to the fire department, but by then the fire had spread inside. Two families were evacuated.

Fire and smoke damage left all four units uninhabitable. Three of the units' occupants are staying with family and the fourth family was getting help from the southwest Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross, the fire department said.

The fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

