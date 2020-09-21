 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie fire leaves 4-unit townhome uninhabitable
0 comments
alert

Sun Prairie fire leaves 4-unit townhome uninhabitable

{{featured_button_text}}
Sun Prairie fire 9/21/20

Firefighters respond to a fire Monday morning in the 600 block of Village Lane in Sun Prairie. No one was injured.

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal

A Monday morning fire in Sun Prairie has left four families homeless and caused major damage to a four-unit townhouse but resulted in no injuries.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Village Lane on the city's north side just after 8 a.m. Fire seen from outside was quickly extinguished, according to the fire department, but by then the fire had spread inside. Two families were evacuated.

Fire and smoke damage left all four units uninhabitable. Three of the units' occupants are staying with family and the fourth family was getting help from the southwest Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross, the fire department said.

The fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Photos: One year anniversary of Sun Prairie gas explosion

+10 Photos: One year anniversary of Sun Prairie gas explosion
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics