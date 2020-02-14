You are the owner of this article.
Sun Prairie Fire Department called after residents attempt to extinguish garage fire
Sun Prairie Fire Department called after residents attempt to extinguish garage fire

The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and fire in a residential garage Friday morning nearly one hour after the occupants of the attached home thought they put it out.

When firefighters arrived, they entered the residence and were directed to the garage by the residents. Fire crews found the garage to be full of smoke with a small fire burning in a corner upon entering, and requested additional resources to the scene after backing out. The crew re-entered the garage through an overhead door, put the fire out and worked to remove smoke and toxic gases from the residence and an attached unit.

Before fire crews were called, neighbors smelled smoke and knocked on the door of the residence to alert the occupants, who found a fire burning in the garage caused by “improper disposal of smoking materials”. The occupants attempted to put the fire out themselves, and thought that they succeeded until they called the Sun Prairie Fire Department an hour later.

The residents were not displaced. The two-family home was not equipped with a sprinkler system but it did have smoke alarms which didn’t go off because the fire was contained in the garage.

