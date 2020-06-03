Sun Prairie festival looking at offering drive-thru sweet corn

Festival organizers are still hoping to raise money for the Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, The Sun Prairie Lions Club, Sun Prairie Exchange Club, and Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333.

"They've all have had to cancel pretty much all of their fundraising events already this year," Skicki said. "And they actually get the majority of their annual operating budget from this event."

Funds from the festival -- which draws more than 100,000 visitors over the long weekend -- also benefit the chamber.

Skicki, who just took on her role in March, said she thinks this would have been the festival's 74th year.

She said she had no choice but to call off the in-person event after the Wisconsin State Fair, Brat Fest and Taste of Madison all canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't want to be the first festival and have something go wrong," Skicki said. "It's just the unknown."

If Dane County is in Phase 3 of its "Forward Dane" reopening plan by late August, a festival would only be able to have a maximum of 250 people, and she said that's too limiting for the corn festival.