Sun Prairie festival looking at offering drive-thru sweet corn

The 2020 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival may still go on this year -- in drive-thru fashion.
Amy Skicki, executive director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, said fans of the festival having been suggesting a to-go event since she announced the fest's cancellation Monday.
The festival is normally held over four days, and Skicki is looking at Saturday, Aug. 22 for a drive-thru event with a limited amount of corn.
"We do have to fire up our boilers, whether we use them or not, just so that they don't sit without use for two years," she said.
Corn is typically only served from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during a regular festival that includes live music and carnival rides.
Skicki envisions something like what Madison's Karben4 Brewery has been doing for two months with its drive-thru taproom and market. The brewery partners with restaurants, food vendors and others to offer beer, food and flowers to-go, mainly in church parking lots in the area.
In the meantime, Skicki is trying to draw attention to the chamber's online campaign to raise money for the five Sun Prairie service organizations that benefit from the festival.
Festival organizers are still hoping to raise money for the Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, The Sun Prairie Lions Club, Sun Prairie Exchange Club, and Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333.
"They've all have had to cancel pretty much all of their fundraising events already this year," Skicki said. "And they actually get the majority of their annual operating budget from this event."
Funds from the festival -- which draws more than 100,000 visitors over the long weekend -- also benefit the chamber.
Skicki, who just took on her role in March, said she thinks this would have been the festival's 74th year.
She said she had no choice but to call off the in-person event after the Wisconsin State Fair, Brat Fest and Taste of Madison all canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't want to be the first festival and have something go wrong," Skicki said. "It's just the unknown."
If Dane County is in Phase 3 of its "Forward Dane" reopening plan by late August, a festival would only be able to have a maximum of 250 people, and she said that's too limiting for the corn festival.
Skicki said the amount of money it would cost to properly sanitize everything would be another limiting factor, as would putting children from different households on carnival rides together.
The Sweet Corn Festival is set to return the third full weekend in August 2021 at Angell Park.
