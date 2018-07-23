The site of the July 10 explosion in Downtown Sun Prairie has been turned over to the city's building inspector and public works department, after police and fire inspectors completed their investigation.
The city said Monday that "significant safety concerns" still exist in the Main Street and Bristol Street explosion zone, and the area will stay restricted until it is considered safe.
The city will block off Main street at Church Street, King Street at Lang Street and Columbus Street at Angel Street on Tuesday, said Director of Public Works Lee Ingl in an email. The streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until about noon to test sanitary sewer and storm water pipes, he said.
Property owners in the zone are asked to contact the building inspection department, 608-825-1184, to request access.
Police department spokesman Lt. Kevin Konopacki said on-site processing and collection of evidence in the fended-in secure area has been completed.
There was no indication from police on Monday whether charges will be filed in the explosion that killed Fire Capt. Cory Barr and injured about a dozen other people, and damaged or destroyed several buildings.
VC Tech Inc., a Michigan-based subcontractor that was working in the area where the explosion occurred after a four-inch gas main was severed, was not licensed to work in Wisconsin.