Sun Prairie bank evacuated after contractor strikes natural gas line, authorities say

A Sun Prairie bank was evacuated Thursday morning after a contractor struck a natural gas line while drilling to facilitate fiber optic service, authorities reported.

At about 7:30 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a report of a natural gas leak at the intersection of North Grand Ave and Windsor Street, Capt. Corey Quinn said in a report.

The first arriving unit discovered that a contractor had struck an underground 2-inch natural gas service line, so police shut down a section of North Grand Avenue while fire crews evacuated One Community Bank of Sun Prairie, 2580 Ironwood Dr., which is about 10 feet from the leak, Quinn said.

While the bank was being evacuated, crews noted high levels of natural gas in the entryway leading to the lobby, Quinn said.

Crews shut off electricity via the building’s main disconnect and crews checked for natural gas readings in a strip mall south of the leak site, but strong winds out of the south kept these structures from being affected, Quinn said.

We Energies workers were able to isolate the leak within 30 minutes of arriving, fire crews ventilated the bank and reestablished electricity to the building before turning it over to building management, Quinn said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.