Sun Prairie authorities respond to natural gas leak after contractor hits service line
Authorities in Sun Prairie responded to a natural gas leak in the city Thursday morning after a contractor hit an underground natural gas service line, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue said. 

Sun Prairie fire responded with Sun Prairie police and We Energies for a report of the gas leak in the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue at around 10 a.m., Sun Prairie fire Capt. Corey Quinn said. The first units to arrive on scene found that the contractor had hit the service line. 

The contractor was working on horizontal directional drilling to facilitate fiber service in the area and said there were no markings to indicate any gas lines.

Sun Prairie police shut down a portion of Wyoming Avenue while fire crews evacuated the area and checked for gas in adjacent apartment buildings. Crews ventilated a nearby maintenance garage that had high levels of natural gas, and another unit was sent to Continental ContiTech, a neighboring manufacturing facility, to check for gas. 

We Energies found that the damaged gas line serviced production at Continental ContiTech. Sun Prairie fire coordinated the shutdown of the facility and the isolation of the leak by We Energies, which was estimated to have saved Continental ContiTech around $30,000 in losses. 

