 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie apartment building fire displaces 3 residents, authorities say
alert

Sun Prairie apartment building fire displaces 3 residents, authorities say

Sun Prairie apartment building fire

A fire at this Sun Prairie apartment building on Sunday displaced three residents, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported.

 ROGER HAMILTON

A fire at a Sun Prairie apartment building on Sunday displaced three residents, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported.

Units called to the building in the 200 block of Broadway Drive in Sun Prairie reported smoke visible from the exterior and fire audibly crackling in the attic space, prompting a request for additional assistance from neighboring departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said in a statement.

Fire crews evacuated occupants from their apartments while using hose lines to contain the fire to the attic space, Sullivan said.

No injuries were reported but one firefighter was taken to a hospital for observation, with the Salvation Army providing warm drinks and refreshments to responders working in the cold temperatures, Sullivan said.

No damage estimate has been determined and the cause remains under investigation, Sullivan said.

The building was built before the requirements for a fire sprinkler system and common fire alarm system, but was equipped with smoke alarms inside each unit, Sullivan said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics