Sun Prairie apartment building fire displaces 10 residents, authorities say

A fire at a Sun Prairie apartment building Thursday night displaced 10 residents, but caused no injuries, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Stonewood Crossing for an apartment building fire, Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said in a statement.
Sun Prairie Engine 3 on arrival found heavy fire in a garage for one of the building’s four units. A box alarm was requested immediately for additional units from neighboring communities while Engine 3 began putting water on the fire from the truck mounted deluge nozzle. Engine 3 then connected to a fire hydrant in front of the building and used a hose line to complete fire extinguishment, Sullivan said.
Sun Prairie Engine 1 searched the units to confirm everyone was out of the building, Madison Ladder 8 checked to see whether the fire had spread through void spaces to other portions of the building, which it hadn’t, and Sun Prairie police helped evacuate residents and pets, Sullivan said.
Most of blaze was contained to the garage unit, with smoke damage in the adjoining units. The building had smoke alarms that alerted occupants to the fire, but it did not have a fire sprinkler system, Sullivan said.
Ten people and about a dozen pets were displaced from the building, Sullivan said.
The cause of the fire wasn’t reported.