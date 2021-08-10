Summerfest to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to enter

Masks will not be required but are recommended at indoor spaces including the Summerfest Store, first aid stations and restrooms, per federal Center for Disease Control guidelines. And, for those who are unvaccinated, officials recommend masks be worn while in large crowds. Children under the age of 12 will be required to wear a mask, and organizers are asking any attendee who displays COVID symptoms to stay home.

The annual music festival is making a comeback after its first cancelation in over 50 years, in 2020 due to the pandemic. Normally scheduled for the June or July months, the self-proclaimed "world's largest music festival" will kick off on Sept. 2 and run Thursday through Saturday each week at festival grounds until Sept. 18.

COVID-19 related entrance requirements will also apply to the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Lollapalooza, a similar music event held over a 4 day period in Chicago, just 90 miles south of Milwaukee, also required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the Grant Park festival grounds in July.