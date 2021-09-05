Summerfest makes its homecoming, but with thinner crowds

MILWAUKEE – The world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, made its return Thursday, Sept. 2 after a year-long absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, albeit with thinner crowds according to vendors and attendees.
“COVID must be bothering things because it’s not as crowded as usual,” attendee Ann Hill said.
Milwaukee World Festival Inc. made the decision to cancel their 2020 festival in June of last year because of ongoing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings, leading President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. Don Smiley to say Summerfest “couldn’t in good conscience proceed with the festival.”
That was the first time the festival had been canceled in its 53 years.
With the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases at its highest in more than six months, Summerfest makes its homecoming with some major changes.
Now, in order to enter, attendees must provide a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours. Summerfest also provides rapid tests at both the North and South gates for a fee of $25.
“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” Smiley said in an August press release.
Attendee Sam Kahler said the new precautionary measures didn’t affect wait time for entry. “It was very easy to get in. They just asked me for my photo of my vaccine card and looked at the date and I got in,” Kahler said.
Raven Kennedy, a local vendor and owner of Raven Rains Jewelry, says that the festival’s precaution for the virus is comforting.
“I appreciate the fact that there’s on-site testing because even with vaccinations, you can still get COVID,” Kennedy said. “I like that there’s a second line of defense.”
All the visitors I spoke to said they felt relatively safe, considering the event is outside and the requirements for entry to the grounds.
“I think they’re doing a good job with the situation,” said Kim Crocker, a brand ambassador for Dog is Good, a dog-owner centered clothing and lifestyle company. “Certain things aren’t happening that they normally have going on, but I think they’ve compensated fairly well.”
Festivalgoers say the smaller crowds and vendors could be due to a variety of factors, including the public’s concern for safety and the festival dates being pushed from June to September.
Crocker has been vending at Summerfest for seven years and said she immediately noticed the number of returning vendors had shrunk. “Some just aren’t doing events and some aren’t even around anymore,” Crocker said.
While turnout is smaller than in year’s past, many people don’t seem to mind. Attendee Ron Hill said he enjoys the shorter wait times for food and drink, a considerable difference from his last visit several years ago.
“That is one of the nice things considered from all this,” Ron Hill said.
Summerfest continues for another two weekends, returning Sept. 9-11 and 16-18. Tickets can be bought online or at the gate.
