Summer camps and other groups set up child care programs for virtual school year

Classrooms for many students will look a lot different this school year. For many, the classroom will be a spot in their home with a decent internet connection or a spare room in grandma’s house. For others, it will be their summer camp.

Several organizations that run summer camps in Madison and Dane County are modifying their programs to run into the beginning of the school year to meet the needs of families in which parents aren’t able to stay home and watch over their children as schools start up online.

“We recognize that not all families have the ability for a parent to stay home,” said Mark Westover, CEO of the YMCA of Dane County. “We’re there to help and guide (the students) along.”

In most of these programs — run through nonprofits, private child care centers and the Madison School District — children who are too young to stay home alone can be dropped off for a full work day. The kids, of various grades and ages, will be gathered into groups of 12 or 15 with an adult or two to guide them through scheduled learning time, recess, lunch and after-school programming.

During the designated learning times, kids will log onto their laptops at socially distanced desks, plug in their headphones and watch lessons recorded or streamed by their teachers.