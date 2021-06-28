Suit filed to stop snowmobile trail at Blue Mound State Park

Warning that a planned snowmobile trail in Blue Mound State Park could damage fragile habitat and create safety hazards, the park's volunteer group asked a judge Friday to suspend a part of the park's new master plan that includes the trail.
The lawsuit puts the state Department of Natural Resources and its policy-making board in the middle of the latest dust-up between those who prefer passive uses of state parks, such as hiking and bird-watching, and snowmobile enthusiasts.
The Natural Resources Board in late May approved a new master plan for the 1,153-acre park straddling the Dane-Iowa county line. It includes the addition of an approximately mile-long snowmobile trail through the eastern part of the park connecting the Military Ridge State Trail on the south to Ryan Road on the north.
Currently, snowmobiles can use unpaved areas along Mounds Park and Ryan roads in the park to get back and forth between Military Ridge and trails to the north.
Friends of Blue Mound State Park say in their petition for judicial review that the proposed 12-foot-wide trail through the Pleasure Valley Hardwoods Management Area could damage ecologically important habitat and threaten the federally endangered rusty patched bumblebee.
The suit also contends that the master plan itself notes the popularity of snowmobiling is expected to drop in the coming years as the effects of climate change take hold.
"Building a snowmobile trail to the detriment of other more productive and popular long-term uses such as snowshoeing, hiking and winter mountain biking is short-sighted, a waste of valuable natural resources, and is arbitrary and capricious," the suit says.
The group also alleges the new trail could create safety hazards for other park users and that the DNR based its decision to create the trail on a sample of snowmobilers that was too small to be conclusive.
The suit asks a judge to order that the state undertake the kind of rigorous environmental review of the trail that the Friends group claims is lacking, although the group's attorney, Brian Potts, said the group is opposed to a trail in the park under any circumstances.
A spokesperson for the DNR said the agency was reviewing the suit and doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.
In 2017, two Dane County Circuit Court judges sided with plaintiffs who sought in two separate cases to overturn the DNR's decision in 2016 to add a snowmobile trail at the park.
One said the DNR violated its own rules in approving the trail while another said the Natural Resources Board violated the state open meetings act when it approved the trail.
Blue Mound has more than 20 miles of hiking, off-road biking and cross-country ski trails; a campground; a pool and splash pad; and other amenities.
Snowmobiling enthusiasts have been pushing for more than a decade for a dedicated trail through the park after a two-mile section of trail there closed in 1990 after 18 years, according to the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.
AWSC president Dave Newman said his group would not comment until it sees the lawsuit. The Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.