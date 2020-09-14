Suit filed in controversial Monona police incident from June

Young previously described the woman who called the city's non-emergency line as white, but police reports show the woman identified herself as Latina. And while Young said Furdge had permission to be at the home, police reported that the home's owner, Mark Rundle — who had coached Young and Furdge in football at Monona Grove High School — told them Furdge did not have permission to be at the house because the two had had a falling out years earlier.

Furdge and Young went to the police department on the day of the incident asking to file a complaint over how Furdge was treated. But Furdge has yet to sign it and did not respond to multiple attempts by police to follow up with him to get his signature, according to police reports and Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.

The $34,000 contract with The Riseling Group and the $56,000 contract with the Nehemiah Community Development Corp. fulfill two of the five actions city leaders promised to take a day after Furdge's detainment. The others involve reviewing existing police department policies and training methods for any bias, and gauging the department's alignment with the so-called 8 Can't Wait changes to police use-of-force practices.