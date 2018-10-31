Suck the Muck appears to be a success.
The $12 million program to vacuum tons of phosphorus-laden sediment from the bottom of Dane County streams got off to a rousing success this fall, with officials gushing over the results.
County Executive Joe Parisi said 11,000 tons of sediment containing 75,000 pounds of phosphorus was sucked out of almost three miles of Dorn Creek, northwest of Lake Mendota.
The sediment went down about three to four feet to the creek bottom, so the amount of material taken was about twice as much as initially anticipated.
The sediment was taken to an abandoned Dane County gravel pit south of Dorn Creek, which was overgrown with invasive plants. The plants were removed and the sediment put in, with the filled pit eventually being reborn as prairie.
Suck the Muck is a plan to clean up 33 miles of streams that feed into the Yahara lakes, with sediments in those streams believed to contain about 870,000 pounds of phosphorus.
Phosphorus provides nutrients to algae in the lakes, resulting in the explosion of blue-green algae blooms during the hotter days of sunmer.
"By removing this sediment, we will see clean lakes in our lifetime," Parisi said.
The work on Dorn Creek is also expected to revitalize the northern pike fishery in the creek, since the creek was a spawning area for pike 50 years ago.