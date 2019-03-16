After spending a year studying word lists and language origins, a student from Fitchburg's Eagle School and a student from a Menomonee Falls middle school secured spots at the national spelling bee for the second year in a row while competing at Saturday's Badger State Spelling Bee.
Eagle School fifth grader Maya Jadhav, 10, of Fitchburg, placed first by spelling the Latin-rooted word lapilli, which are rock fragments ejected from a volcano, and Menomonee Falls North Middle School sixth grader Immanuel Goveas, 11, took second place after misspelling englyn, which is a type of Welsh poem. Both had placed in the top three last year, which had earned them their first trips to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, last year.
From around the state, 45 students gathered on the Mitby Theater stage at Madison Area Technical College to compete in the Badger State Spelling Bee, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal. It took 17 rounds of spelling words and two rounds of vocabulary questions to winnow the competition to the final three.
By placing third, Richfield Middle School eighth grader Aryan Kalluvila, 13, earned his place to travel with the Wisconsin spelling delegation to the East Coast. Kalluvila was eliminated after misspelling Magellan, which means a world navigator.
Jadhav, Goveas and Kalluvila prove their spelling prowess at the Scripps Spelling Bee May 26 through 30.
Jadhav won the Madison All-City Spelling Bee last month and had placed third in last year's state spelling bee. Goveas was a co-winner of last year's state bee, which was the first time in at least 40 years that two winners were declared at the state bee.
"I'm really excited (to win) since I only got third place last year," said Jadhav, daughter of Nitin Jadhav and Terra Theim.
Jadhav says she has been practicing by reading through spelling bee study lists and has been taking note of root words and the languages they come from.
"I just think it's cool to learn words in other languages," Jadhav said.
The toughest root languages, Jadhav said, are Welsh and French. Although, Jadhav said her favorite word -- cwm -- does come from Welsh.
Cwm, pronounced coom, is a hollow land marking at the head of a valley or on a mountainside.
"Most people think long words are the really hard words," Jadhav said. "This proves that's not really true."
She said she also likes that cwm doesn't have any vowels.
Goveas also said he's been studying by looking at root words, which can be essential to spelling a word correctly when a speller doesn't recognize the word. Knowing the typical spelling rules of a language can help a speller guess how to spell different sounds.
Goveas said he's ready to head back to the national stage.
"Last year was a really good experience, so I'm excited to go again," Goveas said.
Kalluvila, who as an eighth grader will age out of the spelling bee next year, said he's proud of himself for placing and is looking forward to the upcoming trip.
"I've worked very hard this past winter," said Kalluvila, son of Thomas and Rachana Kalluvila.