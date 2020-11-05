 Skip to main content
Students: Want to help out a friend, neighbor or classmate?
HELPING HANDS

Call for Helping Hands letters

Taylor Samuelson, left, and Courtney Cowan visit with an Easter Milk Snake in December 2019. Taylor, 8, a third-grader at Northside Elementary School in Middleton, wrote a letter to Helping Hands wanting to help her friend Cowan, a Discovery Guide at Madison Children's Museum.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

There are still a few days left to send your request to Helping Hands and possibly help someone in need with a gift of $200.

As it does every year, the Wisconsin State Journal is inviting children and teens to write or email a brief note about someone in their community who could use a helping hand of the financial sort during the winter holidays. Readers ages 18 and younger are asked to explain what they would do if they had $200 to help someone else. Letters are due Nov. 11.

Helping Hands coordinators will choose some of these letters and help carry out the writers’ plans to aid a classmate, friend, neighbor or community member. Letters are carefully screened to make sure these gifts are being sent to people who are among those who need them the most. The selected entries, edited to avoid identifying recipients, will be published in the State Journal in December.

Here is how to submit a letter to Helping Hands:

  • Email it to helpinghands@madison.com or mail it to: Helping Hands, Attention: Phil Brinkman, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708. Families, classes or other groups may submit entries individually or in a single email or envelope.
  • Include the writer’s first and last name, age, grade, school and community/city name, plus a parent/guardian’s name, email address and phone number in case we have questions. Teachers and group leaders, please also include your name, email address and phone number so we can contact you. Whenever possible, please include the name and city of the person or family described. This information will not be published.
  • The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. All emails and postal mail must be received by that date.
  • Please email your questions to helpinghands@
  • madison.com. We’re happy to help.

The Helping Hands program is supported by the State Journal’s Empty Stocking Club and the generosity of our readers. To support Helping Hands, please donate online at emptystockingclub.com or mail a check to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708, and write “Helping Hands” in the subject line.

