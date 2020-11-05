Students: Want to help out a friend, neighbor or classmate?

There are still a few days left to send your request to Helping Hands and possibly help someone in need with a gift of $200.
As it does every year, the Wisconsin State Journal is inviting children and teens to write or email a brief note about someone in their community who could use a helping hand of the financial sort during the winter holidays. Readers ages 18 and younger are asked to explain what they would do if they had $200 to help someone else. Letters are due Nov. 11.
Helping Hands coordinators will choose some of these letters and help carry out the writers’ plans to aid a classmate, friend, neighbor or community member. Letters are carefully screened to make sure these gifts are being sent to people who are among those who need them the most. The selected entries, edited to avoid identifying recipients, will be published in the State Journal in December.
Here is how to submit a letter to Helping Hands:
- Email it to helpinghands@madison.com or mail it to: Helping Hands, Attention: Phil Brinkman, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708. Families, classes or other groups may submit entries individually or in a single email or envelope.
- Include the writer’s first and last name, age, grade, school and community/city name, plus a parent/guardian’s name, email address and phone number in case we have questions. Teachers and group leaders, please also include your name, email address and phone number so we can contact you. Whenever possible, please include the name and city of the person or family described. This information will not be published.
- The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. All emails and postal mail must be received by that date.
- Please email your questions to helpinghands@
- madison.com. We’re happy to help.
The Helping Hands program is supported by the State Journal’s Empty Stocking Club and the generosity of our readers. To support Helping Hands, please donate online at emptystockingclub.com or mail a check to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708, and write “Helping Hands” in the subject line.
Donations in stocking at Capitol Theatre, 1947
Setting up the toy depot, 1947
Newspaper carrier donation, 1948
Prepping stuffed toys, 1949
Basket of dolls and teddy bears, 1950
Telethon to benefit Empty Stocking Club, 1951
Square dance groups donate toys, 1951
Saving up to help, 1954
Gift wrapping committee, 1957
Knitting mitten for Empty Stocking Club, 1957
Prepping for charity Christmas show, 1958
Selecting gifts at the Toy Depot, 1961
Filming for telethon, 1972
Stocking the depot, 1982
Distributing toys, 1994
Weather doesn't dampen spirits, 2007
Setting up toys, 2014
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.