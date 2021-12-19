Students get to 'make a difference' as Toy Depot volunteers

Seventh-grader Ava Swanciger tucked a sled under one arm and guided the overflowing cart to the checkout table.
Natalie Popp, 13, grabbed a Busy Buggy and an LOL Surprise! scooter for a shopper.
Classmate JasaLynn Medina, decked out in a Santa-inspired dress and hat, raised a hand to request another box of crafting supplies.
And Macy Waterworth and Brianna Dahlie, volunteering at the Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot for the first time, smiled in their festive Christmas hat and reindeer antlers, ready to help when needed.
This is what “Serve One Another In Love” looked like Tuesday for Our Redeemer Lutheran School students.
“It’s really nice to know that you’re making a difference and helping kids get what they want, or at least what you think they want” for Christmas, Medina said. “And it’s just knowing that you’re supporting the families and making kids happy.”
For Our Redeemer students, volunteering at the Toy Depot is particularly appropriate right now: “Serve One Another In Love” is the theme for the school’s 2021-22 academic year.
But fifth- through eighth-graders at the school have been volunteering for Empty Stocking each year since a former student suggested it more than a decade ago.
“I remember looking forward to it even when I was in second grade,” Popp said. “I had no idea what it was, but when I got there, it was just so much fun. I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”
Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, Empty Stocking aims to make sure that every local child receives at least one new, high-quality toy at Christmas.
State Journal readers and other community members donate to Empty Stocking, which buys toys and holds the annual Toy Depot, where parents and caregivers choose a present for their kids.
“The fundamental teaching at Our Redeemer is God’s love for us and then how his love motivates us to show love to one another,” Principal Randy Peck said.
The Toy Depot is primarily a community service opportunity.
But teachers and students say they learn and grow from the experience: It fosters friendships; builds bonds between students, teachers and parent chaperones; and improves social skills.
Seventh- and eighth-graders help individual shoppers while younger students are tasked with finding a requested present from the stacks of toys at the Alliant Energy Center.
That means a lot of interaction with people they don’t know.
“I used to think that in order to talk to someone, you should get to know them first. But I learned that it’s important that you can build a connection with people even without words, but also through actions,” Medina said.
Last year, when the pandemic forced Empty Stocking to nix the Toy Depot at the Alliant Energy Center, Our Redeemer offered its building as a pick-up site, with students bringing toys out to parents waiting in cars.
“When you start out the day volunteering with Empty Stocking Club, typically the interactions (with members of the public) are a little bit awkward,” eighth-grader Ruby Nerothin said. “But … just the little things like going out and saying Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays after you close the trunk of their car and deliver their gift, it makes you realize what joy you might be sharing with other people.”
Russell Klatt, who teaches fifth and sixth grade, organized the inaugural field trip, and he has been involved ever since. So, year after year, he sees how the experience affects the students.
“You see kids in fifth and sixth grade who were maybe a little bit more shy and reserved, and all of a sudden, I see them walk with the families, talking to these parents about these toys and (I think), ‘Wow, I wouldn’t have thought that would have happened with this child,’ but it does,” Klatt said.
“I don’t know if it’s the toys that bring it out or the season,” he said. “But it is fun to see the kids grow with that and see them blossom socially.”
Popp said helping out at the Toy Depot has made her realize how much she and others can influence the world around them.
“I’ve realized now what a difference it makes, you know?” she said. “For the past couple of years, I’ve always seen someone I know (shopping at the Toy Depot) and I know that they’re struggling with tough times. So, I know it impacts our community, and I think that’s what makes me want to be better, to be more encouraging and helpful to the community.”