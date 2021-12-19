Students get to 'make a difference' as Toy Depot volunteers

“I used to think that in order to talk to someone, you should get to know them first. But I learned that it’s important that you can build a connection with people even without words, but also through actions,” Medina said.

Last year, when the pandemic forced Empty Stocking to nix the Toy Depot at the Alliant Energy Center, Our Redeemer offered its building as a pick-up site, with students bringing toys out to parents waiting in cars.

“When you start out the day volunteering with Empty Stocking Club, typically the interactions (with members of the public) are a little bit awkward,” eighth-grader Ruby Nerothin said. “But … just the little things like going out and saying Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays after you close the trunk of their car and deliver their gift, it makes you realize what joy you might be sharing with other people.”

Russell Klatt, who teaches fifth and sixth grade, organized the inaugural field trip, and he has been involved ever since. So, year after year, he sees how the experience affects the students.