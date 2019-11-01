Registration for the 2020 Wisconsin Civics Games is now open and high schools throughout the state are encouraged to form teams and join the competition.
Organized by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation in an effort to promote the importance of civics in our schools, the deadline to join this year’s games, the second annual, is Nov. 5.
The 2019 competition drew more than 100 students from 25 high schools across the state. A four-student team from Platteville High were the champions and each received a $2,000 scholarship to the Wisconsin college or university of their choice.
The 2020 regional competition is slated for Friday, April 24, at UW System campuses across the state. The two highest-scoring teams from each region will compete on Friday, May 15, in the state finals to be held at the State Capitol.
High schools that enter teams by Nov. 5 will be sent study materials and resources to help prepare for the games. Complete information for joining the 2020 competition is available at wisconsincivicsgames.com.
The WNA Foundation proposed the games after a recent survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center showed that only two in five American adults can correctly name the three branches of government. The survey also demonstrated that people who took high school civics were more likely to know the answers to six key civics questions, including naming the branches of government.
Sponsors of the 2020 games include The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, the Wisconsin Counties Association, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Local Government Institute of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.