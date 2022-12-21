Students ask for help for friends, parents, teachers through Helping Hands

Concern for a neighbor, respect for a teacher, affection for a hardworking parent: All of these are on the minds of young people who wrote letters this year to Helping Hands.

Every holiday season, the Wisconsin State Journal invites K-12 students to write us a letter about someone in their community who would benefit from a gift of $200. Thanks to our readers’ generosity, we are able to grant that wish for dozens of deserving individuals and families across the region.

This year, Helping Hands received more than 250 letters from students in grades 4-8. Some wrote out of concern for neighbors struggling with the loss of a loved one, or grandparents finding it hard to make ends meet. Others wrote about classmates whose families are perhaps not as economically secure as their own.

Empathy and admiration were constant themes in this year’s letters. Karen Villalba-Ocotl, an eighth-grader at Wright Middle School, wrote about the family of Sara Knutson, a counselor and longtime teacher who says she’s worked at the South Side Madison school “since the doors opened.”

Knutson has two adopted children, ages 14 and 9, and two foster children, ages 3 and 4. It was her older children who urged her to open their home to the younger ones, Knutson said. She plans to let Karen, the letter-writer, decide how to use any Helping Hands gift to delight the 3- and 4-year-olds.

“I would like Karen to experience the excitement that they’ll feel” when they receive their holiday surprises, Knutson said. “I want her to feel that joy of giving and sharing.”

That same spirit of giving can be found in all our Helping Hands letters selected for 2022. Here they are.

Dear Helping Hands,

Have you ever been stuck in a tight position? My family has; my dad’s car keeps breaking down, so he can’t get to work. Which means my mom can’t get the medication she needs for her hip and her hands, which means she can’t work. Which means they can’t get food for their three kids and themselves. And all of this doesn’t even include having to pay bills and taxes.

... This is why I think my mom and my dad are deserving and I really, really hope you pick my or Brian’s letter for my family because we really, really need it.

— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie. Fifth-grader Brian Hoeg also wrote about this family.

Dear Helping Hands,

I am 10 years old, and if I had $200 I would use it for my family for my medical bills for my heart surgeries. I was born with severe heart problems. My heart was really big and half of it didn’t work properly. I had to get a feeding tube because I wouldn’t eat and they put an adult tube in by accident and my stomach started to perforate, which caused other complications for me. Between the ages of 12 and 18, I need to get a whole new heart.

My family could really use the money. Thank you for the opportunity to do this.

— Fifth-grader, Lodi Elementary School, Lodi. Fifth-graders Kennedy Drury, Laila Malisch, Brayden Klinger, Haddie Lehr, Landon Midthun, Cooper Nesheim, Leighton Olsen, Greg Tonn and Quentin Wipperfurth also wrote about this student.

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 this holiday season, I would give it to a classmate of mine. He is always nice but at times he breaks down at school when no one is looking. He makes the best out of his few clothes and sometimes he works so he can help provide for his single dad and four siblings. His dad works so much and works extra shifts just to pay bills, groceries, clothes, school fees and more. The more I think about how his life is makes me more grateful for what my parents give me and provide for me. I want to help him and his family as they are going through rough times, especially around the holidays. Christmas is about giving to people in need, not getting.

— Eighth-grader, Iowa-Grant Schools. Fourteen other Iowa-Grant students also wrote about this student.

Dear Helping Hands,

My parents care for me and my siblings. They help us with our homework even if they don’t speak English. They always bring us food so we can eat. They always bring me clothes to wear and a lot of things. My parents always care about us.

My parents are really hard workers. They always work really hard so we can have a house to live in. My dad broke a tendon like two weeks ago. He got surgery and he still works even if it hurts so he has money for us. My mom had a lot of major surgeries the five years we’ve been in Wisconsin. Almost two months ago she had a surgery and every time I see her working I get sad because I see her work so hard so we have money.

I hope they get the $200 because I know they really need it and I’m really proud of them for being the best people in the world after God. I love them so much. They do the best for their kids. I’m really happy to have some wonderful parents.

— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary School, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate my mom because she has to take care of me and my siblings. She always makes us dinner and makes sure we are safe. She doesn’t work and could use the money to pay bills and buy us groceries.

— Fifth-grader, Kennedy Elementary School

Dear Helping Hands,

Are you a person lover? Well, if you are then please choose this Helping Hands letter! If I had $200 to give someone, I would give it to my mom. She has a condition called glaucoma and she only has sight in one eye, which makes it hard to see things far and even up close. Glaucoma is a condition where a group of eye diseases can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of your eye called the optic nerve. The symptoms can start so slowly that you might not notice them.

My mom had to get surgery on her left eye to slow down the disease from attacking her good right eye. This disease has made it hard for my mom to get a job that can give her financial stability. Because her sight is slowly declining, she has to settle for a monthly disability check that at times makes it difficult to spread with having six kids. I know that $200 is not a lot to most, but it can be very helpful for me to make her smile.

— Fifth-grader, Northside Elementary, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

This holiday season I would give $200 to a student and his dad. They live in a very small apartment, and he does not have a lot of clothes. Our community has noticed that he has needed some help so they have pitched in to give him stuff. They have given him clothes, helped pay for his school pictures and more.

He could use the money to help out with bills or food. They could go do something fun with the extra money like go to the bowling alley or go out to eat somewhere. They are both really kind people to everyone. I think they deserve $200.

— Samuel Biba and Griffin Wineski, seventh-graders, Highland Middle School. Eighth-grader Sophia Tarrell also wrote about this student.

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had the opportunity to give $200 to a person that needs it for these holidays, I would like to give it to foster kids, especially two little foster kids that now live with one of my teachers, Ms. Knutson. The mom of the foster kids loves them, but can’t afford food or even a home for the kids to celebrate these holidays. The mom has made some mistakes in the past and that’s the reason she can’t get home right now, but she’s a hardworking woman. She has saved up enough money to buy a car but the car broke down so she can’t see her kids anymore.

... I would want the kids to go back and think of 2022 as a good year no matter what they went through. I want them to remember the special happy moments they had with their mom like holidays, not the sad, painful moments that they had this year or the time they have to be apart from their mother. I want them to remember 2022 as a magnificent year that they had.

— Karen Villalba-Ocotl, eighth grade, James C. Wright Middle School

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 this holiday season, I would give it to my family for my sister, who is in fourth grade. This might sound selfish, but my sister suffers from a very rare disease. She is in and out of the hospital all the time, causing our family’s medical bills to rise. Therefore, I believe it would help my parents immensely. They act like everything is okay, but I know they are struggling.

So if I had $200, I would give it to my family to bring more joy to their holiday season. Seeing them happy will make my holiday season as well.

— Eighth-grader, Iowa-Grant Schools. Three other Iowa-Grant students also wrote about this family.

Dear Helping Hands,

My family can’t pay the bills because my family does not have the money to pay the bills. I have two sisters and my dad and mom do not have the money to pay for the school bills and the lunch, and my mom and dad need to pay for food.

— Fourth-grader, Nuestro Mundo Community School

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate my mom because sometimes she has bad days, especially at work, and I want to help her get through these tough times. Her job can be stressful and she has to help customers, but sometimes they can be confusing and hard to deal with. When she comes home after a hard day, she still looks out for me and my brother. She takes care of me and makes sure that I am okay. She also listens if I have a bad day and is really understanding.

— Fifth-grader, Kennedy Elementary School

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate someone I know. I believe she would spend this money on food for her three children, one of which is not legally her child but she takes care of anyway because she sees her as her child. If she did not use that money on food, she would use it for repairing the house, as she just got out of an abusive relationship where the man broke cupboards, doors, walls and multiple household items. She also needs money for school clothes for her children ... and for a chiropractor, as she has had awful back problems from a young age, which make it excruciating to do day-to-day tasks, which she does anyway because she had no other choice.

I wish I could say that this is the end of the list, but it is not. …Now don’t get me wrong. She is very grateful for everything that has happened to her, for it has made her stronger as a human, but that is to a point. She could still use a break. ... My heart goes out to her, her children and family in general.

— Seventh-grader, Albany School District

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200, I would give it to a family I know. The mom was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago. She has already lost all of her hair. She is not feeling so good because of all the medicine she has to take. Her daughter is an only child. I would like to help them afford to do something as a family and maybe get her a few wigs or head scarves. With my own money, I would get her some candy, too.

— Reagan Sheffield, fourth-grader, Heritage Elementary School, Waunakee

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 to give this holiday season, I would want to help my mom. She is hardworking and supports my two sisters, my brother, me and my cousin who lives with us because he lost his dad in a car accident. She has two jobs in a town nearby. She is struggling to pay our bills. I try to help out when I get money, like for my birthday. My dad is looking for a job but can’t really get one so she will appreciate it if she got the money.

She could use it to buy groceries for our Christmas meal or maybe to help pay for lunches while we are on Christmas break. Another idea might be for all of us to do something fun together, like go to the movies. This is something we might not be able to do because she has to spend so much of her money to take care of us.

— Sixth-grader, Highland Community School District

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 I would give it to someone who was a teacher in Lodi for many years. His wife got sick and was battling a bad kind of cancer. He took a job to be close to his wife. He cares so much for her. They also adopted four kids. I think he and his wife should get the money to pay for all the expenses. For his wife to be sick and he still has time for his kids is amazing. It would be a real joy to them knowing that there is hope. I am so grateful for your time. Thank you.

— Jacey Gilbert, fifth-grader, Lodi Elementary School. Lodi fifth-graders Myles Heinzmann, Maddux Mack, Camden Marshall, Alyssa Masino, Benjamin Rotzoll, Brody Ryan, Alexis Stark, Ben Streit and Reese Wilcox also wrote about this family.

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate my dad because he doesn’t have a job and money is really tight. We have a lot of things to fix in our house, like a new fridge, because the one we have is old and broken. The extra money will help us fix the things. I hope you give that money to my dad, please. Thank you for reading.

— Third-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi

Dear Helping Hands,

I believe a person I know should receive this money because he is in a really difficult situation. Recently, someone ran a stop sign while he was driving and they collided. He was severely injured and will have to have many expensive surgeries and a lot of medical bills. I would use the $200 to pay for groceries to make sure the family has food on the table and his kids have everything they need when he is unable to work and in the hospital.

— Cash Brewer, eighth-grader, Albany Community Middle School. Albany students Peyton Monasmith-Pickett, Ty Durtschi, River Crockfort and Lexi Eastwood also wrote about this family.

Dear Helping Hands,

Do you know someone who helps others learn stuff? For me, that is my older brother. He is a hard worker. He’s 18, and he works at a restaurant. Before they close, he cleans the tables. He enters at 6 a.m. He gets there before everyone and he sets up everything like the salt and ketchup on the tables. He gets in the kitchen after everyone gets to work and helps make the food and takes it to people.

He’s also really helpful with my family. When my mom and stepdad go out, my mom will call him up to see if he can come over to watch me and my siblings. I’m always really happy when he comes over because we do fun things. Like he’ll turn off all the lights and we watch a scary movie together, and it makes it more scary. He is so helpful and thoughtful.

I really hope you pick my letter. My brother is kind and helpful, and he could really use the money because he’s trying to buy his own car.

— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary School, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

Is your mom paying bills? My mom is having trouble playing bills: rent, electricity and food for four kids and two animals. I think my mom deserves the money because she works so hard every day to support us, and to get us what we want and need. My dad died last year and she is still trying to pay for the funeral bill. I hope my mom gets the $200. It will really help.

— Fifth-grader, Northside Elementary, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

My cousin has carcinoma, or bone cancer in his hip and he is doing chemo. He is deserving of the $200 because he puts people before himself, he cares about everybody and he pushes through things that are really hard.

There was one time he just got new Pokemon cards and he loved them at first sight. But his sister said, “Oh, I want one of those Pokemon!,” and he said, “OK, you can have all of these as long as you give one to everyone in the family.” Then he gave them to his sister. I think that is something most brothers wouldn’t even think about doing.

Last weekend, he started losing his hair so he shaved his head. I do not know how he does it. I think that is really brave of him. Could you imagine how hard it would be to be the only person in your family and at your school going through that.

He pushes through everything life throws at him, even when it is really hard. He deserves the $200 because of his bravery and selflessness, and honestly, he could use a little boost.

— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate my mom. She deserves this because she makes sure that me and my brothers are taken care of. She does not work so she does not have a lot of extra money and this would help show her that she is loved and that I appreciate everything she does for me. This money would help her be able to buy presents and make the holidays special.

— Fifth-grader, Kennedy Elementary School

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200, I would split it between my parents because my mom and my dad are trying to get a divorce. So my dad is living separately from my house, but he lost his job and is struggling and living in hotels. My mom is failing to sell my house and is in college and is still working. I hope you take this under consideration.

— Fourth-grader, Nuestro Mundo Community School

Dear Helping Hands,

I am nominating my friend and her family because they have lost a family member recently. My friend’s mother had heart problems all through her life, and had cancer as a kid. Finally, after many years of waiting for a new heart, she got it, but sadly had a heart failure afterwards and passed away.

They have less one income, and they are all mourning, although they are tough and they are good at hiding it. If you are reading this, I really think that my friend and her family could use this money to help them.

— Mallorie Tessmer, eighth-grader, Albany School District. Three other Albany students also wrote about this family.

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 this holiday season, I would give it to a family that recently lost their home to a fire. The $200 would help them buy gifts for their children or help them build a new house. I can’t imagine what it would be like to lose my house right before the holidays. I also want to thank you for doing this. It could really help out some people.

— JJ Cleary, eighth-grader, Highland Schools. Highland eighth-grader Sophia Tarrell also wrote about this family.

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 this holiday season, I would give it to my dad. My dad is a very hardworking person. He works every day in the week, extremely long hours, to provide everything for his five kids. He works hard to make sure we won’t have any struggles, even if it means he doesn’t have enough for what he would like. It would make me really happy to see him receive something when he never fails to give my family what we need.

— Natalie Zuniga, eighth-grader, James C. Wright Middle School

Dear Helping Hands,

Do you know someone who always makes you smile? For me, that person is my grandfather. Ever since I was younger and still to this day, my grandfather makes me laugh, smile and always puts me in a good mood. If I had $200, I would give it to him because he has type 2 diabetes and has to pay for his medical equipment and doctor’s appointments, and he works a full-time job even with diabetes and other illnesses.

My grandpa is an amazing person. I can always talk to him, and every time I see him I feel happy.

— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate a woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer recently, and she could use $200 for presents for her children around this holiday season. The medicine for cancer is not cheap. Plus, the cost of gas right now is really high. Cancer has been rough for her; she can’t go to work because of the cancer, so her husband has been working extra hard to get them money. I think she could really use this $200 to help her and her family.

— Trexon Haessly, fifth-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200, I would give it to a community member who is battling cancer right now. He was a volunteer fireman for many years, a member in many community groups and very involved with our parks. He has dedicated countless volunteer hours in the community he loves. He is someone that would give back to our community at every opportunity he gets.

— Ana Lena Oprish, fifth grade, Lodi Elementary School. Lodi fifth-graders Brayden Roen, Brooke Schmidtke and Addy Rose Sopha also wrote about this person.

Dear Helping Hands,

If we had $200 to give to someone, we would help out a student at our school. ... We believe that she deserves this money to provide for herself because her parents can’t always afford to. We want her to enjoy coming to school and to come feeling confident in herself.

— Kimberly Zadrazil and Lily Tarrell, eighth-graders, Highland School District. Highland eighth-grader Dennissa Pierck also wrote about this student.

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 this holiday season, I would give it to my family because my dad and I live with my grandparents because my dad’s job isn’t the best. It makes it hard for him to support me and him. I thought it was normal to live with grandparents until today, when I learned that Wisconsin can define that as a homeless student depending on the situation. I am grateful for my grandparents allowing us to live with them. The $200 would help with bills and maybe I could get my dad a nice gift with the money.

— Eighth-grader, Iowa-Grant Schools. Three other Iowa-Grant students also wrote about this family.

Dear Helping Hands,

Do you love your house or apartment? Well, I do, and earlier this year our ceiling fell due to water damage. The insurance won’t cover it and it is estimated to be $7,000. Winter is coming and if you know Wisconsin, it gets cold, so the money would help my family pay for it.

— Fifth-grader, Northside Elementary, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

Have you ever met someone who goes above and beyond to help? Well, that is what my school custodian Mr. Jordan does. He works every single day to make sure that our school is clean. He is the most hardworking person I have ever met. Every day he comes to school with a bright smile and a good mood, and he gets straight to working. He is kind, hardworking and an amazing person.

— Jack Norton, fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate my mom and dad for the Helping Hands. Both my parents work very hard, but barely have money to pay bills. Sometimes we don’t have money to put gas in mom’s car. There are some times where there is not enough food for us to eat. A little bit of help would be appreciated and help us celebrate the holidays in a cheerful way.

— Elementary school student, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi

Dear Helping Hands,

My friend is 8 years old and his dad passed away unexpectedly from cancer. His mom is very hardworking and is trying to be a full-time college student and a single mom. My friend and I like to play soccer, hockey and baseball together, and he is a great friend.

If I had $200 I would give it to his family to pay for things they need or to do something special so they can have a fun time together. My friend has been nice to me and now I want to show him that I care about him. I would like to put a smile on his face. Please help me make his holidays special this year.

— Kellan Colwell, third-grader, Northside Elementary, Middleton

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like $200 for my mother because my mom is struggling with bills and I need money for her to get the bills paid. I really appreciate it and thank you for considering this, Helping Hands. It means a lot to me.

— Third-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi

Dear Helping Hands,

I would like to nominate my grandma because she takes care of five kids (who are her grandkids) with no help, aside from their aunt sometimes.

That’s one toddler, one baby and three older school-age kids. That’s a lot for her to care for all on her own. $200 would help a lot for food, clothes, Christmas and the many other ways my grandma cares for all of us.

— Fifth-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi

Dear Helping Hands,

If I had $200 this holiday season, I would pass it on to my classmate. This classmate deserves a hopeful and joyous Christmas. He comes to school with the same clothes most of the time. He mentions to the class that he has a rough home life, so maybe this money would help his family. I think he deserves a fresh start.

I never realized how people could have it worse than me. If I really think that I have a bad life, I should pay attention to others. I’m really hoping that this money goes to someone really special. Whoever gets this money, I hope that it helps them. I will try to never complain about my life until I pay attention to others. Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.

— Eighth-grader, Iowa-Grant Schools. Two other Iowa-Grant students wrote about this student.