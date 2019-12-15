Student speaker spins songs from Hamilton at UW-Madison's 2019 winter commencement

Raise a glass to freedom. Raise a glass to all of us. Telling the story of today.
Those slightly modified lyrics to "The Story of Tonight" from the musical "Hamilton" kicked off Lisa Kamal's speech to her fellow graduates and a crowd of more than 7,000 people Sunday at the Kohl Center for UW-Madison's 2019 winter commencement ceremony.
"Listening to the 'Hamilton' soundtrack became my coping mechanism that would get me through the day," said Kamal, the student keynote speaker.
She said students are constantly juggling their academic and personal lives while working toward the promise of a great future. While she carried expectations from many people in her life, Kamal said the heaviest expectations were her own.
In her speech, Kamal talked about a period of time during her sophomore year of college when she said she felt "burned out" and "overwhelmed." She then looked out at some 1,200 other graduates and declared, "You made it here to the last act."
"You made the choice to rise up and give yourself another chance to start over every single morning," Kamal said. "For me, I sang like my life was a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical."
She said the opportunity to study at UW-Madison "did not come easy or cost little for any of us," who came to the university as a freshman on a scholarship from Malaysia.
Kamal said there are everyday human experiences that "give weight and substance" to the roughly 1,770 degrees that were earned during the fall semester.
The ceremony's other keynote speaker was Jason Gay, a UW-Madison alum and Wall Street Journal columnist, who assured the graduating class that "nobody is a life expert."
"It really is a great secret of life," he said. "Nobody out there has it all figured out. Everyone's scrambling in their own way."
Gay encouraged students to stay humble in the real world and recognize people are not fully in control of their own stories.
The university also recognized the 150th anniversary of the first women to earn bachelor's degrees from the UW-Madison. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the six women who graduated in 1869 paved the way for many other women "firsts," such as the first female geologist in the U.S., Florence Bascom.
Kamal, who said she will miss Madison's winters and "super frozen lakes," ended her time at the podium with another lyric from "Hamilton." Looking forward to the future, Kamal sang the end of the musical's song, "One Last Time."
"We're gonna teach 'em how to say goodbye, say goodbye, one last time."