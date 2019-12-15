Student speaker spins songs from Hamilton at UW-Madison's 2019 winter commencement

Raise a glass to freedom. Raise a glass to all of us. Telling the story of today.

Those slightly modified lyrics to "The Story of Tonight" from the musical "Hamilton" kicked off Lisa Kamal's speech to her fellow graduates and a crowd of more than 7,000 people Sunday at the Kohl Center for UW-Madison's 2019 winter commencement ceremony.

"Listening to the 'Hamilton' soundtrack became my coping mechanism that would get me through the day," said Kamal, the student keynote speaker.

She said students are constantly juggling their academic and personal lives while working toward the promise of a great future. While she carried expectations from many people in her life, Kamal said the heaviest expectations were her own.

In her speech, Kamal talked about a period of time during her sophomore year of college when she said she felt "burned out" and "overwhelmed." She then looked out at some 1,200 other graduates and declared, "You made it here to the last act."

"You made the choice to rise up and give yourself another chance to start over every single morning," Kamal said. "For me, I sang like my life was a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical."

