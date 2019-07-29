Stuart Levitan has spent the equivalent of 600 days in city meetings but isn’t complaining.
There have been debates about student and affordable housing, high-rise towers, improvements on State Street and tax incremental finance districts. For the last 12 years, he’s been focused on preserving the city’s history, and was deeply embroiled in the long and contentious debate over the renovation and expansion of the Edgewater Hotel.
But when Levitan, chairman of the Landmarks Commission, adjourns Monday’s meeting at the Municipal Building — where the topics include a request to add aluminum trim to Holy Redeemer Church and whether a homeowner can add a rear sunroom to a property on Jenifer Street — it will mark the first time in 36 years that the energetic and willing volunteer, author, former politician and broadcaster will not be serving on a city committee or commission.
Levitan, 65, a retired state mediator and attorney who recently came out with a book about the 1960s in Madison, has been told by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway that he will not be appointed to a city committee, commission or other governmental body this year.
“All things come to an end. I had a good run,” Levitan said. “I feel very thankful for the tremendous opportunity. To participate in the affairs of your city is a great privilege and I think over the course of time, I helped contribute. But I certainly understand that there comes a time for a new generation.”
Rhodes-Conway said Levitan’s departure from the Landmarks Commission will open the door for fresh perspectives and residents from different backgrounds to serve.
“We just have a tradition of once people have served for a decade, we ask them to move onto the next thing and make some room for someone else to serve on that particular committee,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Anna Andrzejewski is set to become the new chair of the seven-member commission, which is designed to ensure that improvements to existing buildings or the construction of new structures “will be compatible with the historic character of a building and/or its neighborhood,” according to a description on the city’s website.
Rhodes-Conway said she would “absolutely” consider Levitan for other city committees or commissions in the future because of his long record of “admirable” work for the city.
“He really has done a number of different things for the city of Madison over the decades,” Rhodes-Conway said. “He loves this city and he has served it well. And I certainly appreciate that service.”
Levitan’s work with the city began in 1983 when he began serving on the Civic Center Commission. That was followed by a position on a committee that oversaw State Street Mall before he served on the zoning board of appeals from 1989 to 1995.
After that, he held a six-year position on the city’s Plan Commission before being appointed in 2000 by Mayor Sue Bauman to the Community Development Authority. Levitan was appointed in 2007 by Mayor Dave Cieslewicz to the Landmarks Commission and then ended his run with the CDA in 2013, spending the last six years as the chair of the Landmarks Commission.
Levitan, whose parents were active in politics, said he is most proud of his 13-year stint on the CDA where he helped redevelop Allied Drive, transformed Villager Mall on Park Street and helped form policy on Section 8 housing.
Among the most contentious times was in 2009 and 2010 when developer Bob Dunn sought city approval for a $100 million expansion and renovation of the Edgewater Hotel. The Landmarks Commission rejected the plan, but was overridden by the City Council after hours of debate and testimony from some of the biggest names in the city.
“The Landmarks Commission got it right in upholding our ordinance and I think the council got it right in overturning us,” Levitan said. “From a city-wide perspective I think building it was the correct thing to do, but from the Landmark’s perspective it violated our ordinance. I think the Edgewater is an example of the system working properly.”
Levitan grew up on Long Island, New York, where his father was chairman of a zoning board and a public welfare board and his mother was involved with the Democratic Party. He arrived in Madison in the early 1970s after graduating from New Hope College and held a series of jobs including reporter for The Capital Times and the now-defunct Madison Press Connection.
Levitan was president of the Bassett Neighborhood Association for five years, had unsuccessful campaigns for Madison City Council in 1981 and State Senate in 1996 but was elected to the Dane County Board in 1982, where he served for five years.
But Levitan will hardly be idle after Monday night. He continues to give presentations on his “Madison in the Sixties” book, he’ll be teaching a course this fall on urban renewal and civil rights at the Division of Continuing Studies at UW-Madison, is vice president of the board at WORT-FM and he has his own weekly podcast.
And if asked, Levitan said he would be open to serving the city again on another committee or commission.
“I was brought up to believe that there’s a role for citizen participation in the governance of your community and I was brought up to believe that I had something to contribute,” Levitan said. “I was very lucky in knowing from a very early age what it was that I wanted to do with my life, which is to be involved in media and government. It was never a conscious point to become involved, it was always just an expectation that this is what you do.”
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.