With the target of his defamation complaint looking on, the owner of Madison's only strip club defended security procedures at his business and rejected suggestions Monday that its presence leads to crime in the East Side neighborhood it's called home for 34 years.
Visions nightclub owner Tom Reichenberger said a Dec. 9 shooting and fight at the establishment that left four people injured was the first time a shooting's occurred in more than 50 years of running strip clubs. He said he's added extra security since, including the use of a metal-detecting wand to check patrons for weapons.
He said allegations from the area's alderman, David Ahrens, that the club is the source of calls to police about drug use and prostitution "is far off the scale."
"That's rotten that you said that," he told Ahrens, who attended a press conference Reichenberger and his attorney, Jeff Scott Olson, held at the club Monday afternoon.
Ahrens said he "never said it caused crime in other areas."
"I said it's the source of crime in here," he said.
But in a Dec. 28 statement on his city webpage asking residents to sign a petition calling for the revocation of Visions' liquor license, Ahrens refers to "crimes regularly occurring in and around the establishment (that) are so serious and frequent that they cannot be ignored."
"Regularly, groups of young men engage in binge drinking and then stumble through the neighborhood looking for their cars and getting sick," he wrote.
A Jan. 3 notice of claim against Ahrens for slander and libel also points to statements Ahrens reportedly made to two local television stations, including one in which he referred to Visions as "a blight on the neighborhood."
Ahrens said threatening to file suit is an attempt to thwart efforts to revoke the nightclub's liquor license.
The suit "has nothing to do with the truth of what has been said," he said. "It is to silence a public attempt to shut this place down."
As of Monday afternoon, more than 300 people had signed Ahrens' online petition.
Olson said that pulling Visions' license would mean 18-year-olds would be allowed in, something Ahrens said he wasn't in support of.
Reichenberger said the long-term solution for the city and the club would be for the club to move to an area of city zoned for such uses. It's site at 3554 E. Washington Ave. is not zoned for strip clubs, but moved to the spot under a past zoning classification that did allow for them. Today, it's considered a legal, nonconforming use, "grandfathered" in under that former zoning classification.
Ahrens said he would "probably not" be in favor of allowing the business to move, and said he doubted the City Council would allow it.
Olson acknowledged that it's difficult to prove slander against a public official, but a lawsuit "would provide a forum for us to establish the untruth of the statements that we challenged."
The city has 120 days to respond to the notice of claim, and once it does, Reichenberger has six months to file a lawsuit.