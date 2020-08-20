 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stretch of Capital City Trail to close Wednesday for several weeks

Stretch of Capital City Trail to close Wednesday for several weeks

{{featured_button_text}}
Capital CIty Bike Trail closure
CITY OF MADISON

The Capital City Trail will close Wednesday through perhaps Sept. 25 between Nob Hill Road and South Towne Drive for sanitary sewer replacement, City Traffic Engineering announced.

The replacement of old and failing sanitary sewer mains begins at 2815 Industrial Drive and extends to the south. If the work finishes earlier, the path will be opened earlier.

A signed detour will direct path users to use Nob Hill Drive, Industrial Drive, and South Towne Drive.

Details are at the city website.

Photos: 2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics