Stretch of Capital City Trail to close Monday for several weeks

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Capital City Trail will close Monday through perhaps Sept. 25 between Nob Hill Road and South Towne Drive for sanitary sewer replacement, City Traffic Engineering announced.
The replacement of old and failing sanitary sewer mains begins at 2815 Industrial Drive and extends to the south. If the work finishes earlier, the path will be opened earlier.
A signed detour will direct path users to use Nob Hill Drive, Industrial Drive, and South Towne Drive.
Photos: 2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.