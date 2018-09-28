Hot exhaust is suspected of causing a fire in rolled bales of straw on a truck on Madison's Southeast Side Thursday afternoon, with the truck and trailer sustaining major damage.
Nobody was hurt in the fire reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Highway AB where it intersected with Highway 12/18, just east of Yahara Hills golf course.
The Madison Fire Department went to the scene.
"The driver said he was on the road for about 10 minutes when he recognized something was wrong," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "After pulling over, he first attempted to put out the fire but the fire grew quickly as the highly-flammable straw was fueled by the wind."
The exhaust on the rig was right behind the cab.
"Firefighters believe the heated exhaust may have started the fire," Schuster said. "The truck and trailer suffered significant damage and may be total losses."
No damage estimate was given.