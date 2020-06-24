'Strategic' or 'misguided'? Toppling of statues sparks latest debate on Madison protests

But University of Connecticut professor Manisha Sinha, a leading authority on the history of slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, called the removal of these particular statues "misguided" because it opens the door for Confederate statue supporters to ask where the line in historical recognition will ever be drawn.

"Taking down statues of people who represent values we want to uphold is not the way to go," she said. "These were purely disruptive acts."

Sinha, who has been outspoken in the need to take down statues of white supremacists, said protesters have a right to be angry over racial injustice. The events in Madison, however, indicated to her that protesters were less focused on any symbolism associated with knocking down a particular statue and more interested in channeling their anger over the arrest of a Black activist onto whatever landmark was found within the vicinity.