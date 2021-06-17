StrataTech receives approval from FDA for 'novel' burn treatment

"This type of technology has great potential for burn patients," she said. "It's the type of material that we are looking for."

Inspired research

Gibson has been involved in the development of StrataGraft since 2000. As a nurse working in a burn unit in 1998, Gibson said Allen-Hoffman's work to develop StrataGraft inspired her interest in research. Gibson earned her doctorate in the lab where StrataGrafts's cell line was discovered. Now, two decades later, she used StrataGraft on a patient a few weeks ago.

"It was just so intriguing, and I saw the direct patient impacts this kind of research could have," she said.

Aaron Olver, the managing director of University Research Park, which houses StrataTech and other early-stage, research-oriented businesses, said he is incredibly excited for the approval of the "novel treatment" approval, which he said will allow StrataTech and Mallinckrodt to put the product on the market and help more patients. About 40,000 patients in the United States require hospitalization for the treatment of severe burns every year, according to the American Burn Association.