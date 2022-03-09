Stoughton tornado, straight-line winds damaged nearly 200 buildings, officials say

The tornado and 80 mph winds that tore through the Stoughton area on Saturday damaged nearly 200 private buildings and left a 5-mile path of debris, according to a damage report released Wednesday.

The destruction to public areas alone is estimated to cost roughly $216,000, the Dane County Department of Emergency Management said. The cost includes clearing debris and repairing roads, public buildings and public utilities in the town of Dunkirk and city of Stoughton.

A total of 184 homes and 14 businesses sustained damage from either the tornado or straight-line winds, the department said. No one was injured.

Sirens did not go off to warn residents of the tornado because the storm came on too quickly. Tim Halbach, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Tuesday that the weather radar wasn't picking up the tornado so the Weather Service wasn't able to identify the storm until reports of damage started coming in.

The 80-mph winds snapped power poles, blew out windows and flipped a camper in Stoughton while a tornado touched down in nearby town of Dunkirk and damaged two farms just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an EF-1, the second-weakest on a scale of 0 to 5.

Dane County said it has submitted the damage estimates to Wisconsin Emergency Management, which will allow Stoughton and the town of Dunkirk to apply for disaster assistance funds if they become available.

Residents are being encouraged to report their storm damage to the town or city, take photos of the damage and document all cleanup and repair expenses with receipts and emails.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

