The Stoughton community is rallying around a local family coping with the recent loss of a teenage son.

William Anthony Rupp was shot and killed Monday night, according to multiple fundraisers and social media posts from family and friends. Stoughton police have not confirmed Rupp's identity, age or grade level, but said in a release that a teenage boy was shot and killed about 6:36 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 900 block of Eisenhower Road. The boy's death remains under investigation.

Stoughton Police Chief Daniel Jenks would not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the teen's death, citing the boy's status as a minor.

A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend has amassed more than half of its $5,000 goal. A Meal Train, where people can sign up to bring the family food, has filled all its slots through the next week, with community members pledging spaghetti, casseroles and brownies. The Stoughton Pizza Pit will donate 100% of its Friday sales directly to the family and Tailgaters Bar & Grill will be collecting donations. A memorial fund in Rupp's name is accepting donations at One Community Bank.

Those involved with the fundraising efforts declined to comment for this article out of respect for the family.

Rupp had two younger siblings and was reportedly a student at Stoughton High School.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Stoughton School District spokesperson Abbey Sharp did not confirm Rupp's identity, but said the district is taking the matter seriously. Counseling services will be available to students and staff in the district at the high school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.