Stormy weather is usually a good thing this time of summer for Wisconsin farmers, as emerging crops need a good drink, but with a wet spring and early summer, ground is saturated and more rain is not helping.
The weekly crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service said warmer temperatures did help emerged crops to grow, but field work continued to be hampered by storms and above average precipitation.
"After several weeks of drying down, surplus topsoil and subsoil moisture increased, with some crops showing stress from excess moisture," the report said.
There were 3.6 out of 7.0 days suitable for field work in the week ending June 30.
Growing conditions varied across the state, even within counties.
"Some producers were wrapping up planting corn this past weekend, with other corn being above waist high," a Crawford/Grant county report said. "Some producers still have first crop hay standing while others have completed cutting the second crop."
Farmers are also worrying about forage supply, with low inventory and high levels of alfalfa winterkill.
"Producers are beginning to cull cows in anticipation of these reduced forage inventories," a Rusk County report said.
Practically all crops were behind as far as planting and emerging, but the condition of crops was on the rise.
- Corn planting was 96% complete, 12 days behind last year. Emerged corn was at 87%, 20 days behind last year and the five-year average. The crop was rated 55% good to excellent, up three points from a week ago.
- Soybeans were 93% planted, 18 days behind last year and the average. 80% of the crop has emerged, 17 days behind last year and the average. The crop was rated 61% good to excellent, up two points from the week before.
- Winter wheat was 81% headed, eight days behind last year and 11 days behind the average. 18% was coloring, six days behind last year and nine days behind the average. The crop was rated 54% good to excellent, up five points from the week before.
- Oats were 94% emerged, 11 days behind last year. 36% had headed, 12 days behind last year and the average. The crop was rated 71% good to excellent, the same as the previous week.
- Potatoes were rated 87% good to excellent, five points ahead of the previous week.
- The first cutting of alfalfa was 86% complete, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind the average. The second cutting was 5% complete, 13 days behind last year and 11 days behind the average. All hay was rated 42 percent good to excellent, one point better than the previous week.
- Pasture land was rated 62% good to excellent, up one point from the week before.
- Both topsoil and subsoil moisture were rated at 99% adequate to surplus.