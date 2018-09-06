A seemingly unending string of bad weather in Wisconsin caused plenty of damage to crops, but some areas that had been very dry were revived with the rain.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report for the week ending Sept. 2 showed only 2.6 days suitable for field work, thanks to heavy rain, severe storms and 19 tornadoes sweeping through the state.
Up to a foot of rain fell Aug. 27 in the southern half of the state, and tornadoes struck central and east-central Wisconsin on Aug. 28, flattening crops, barns and trees. More severe storms hit the state over the Labor Day weekend.
“All parts of the state received rain, further reviving crops and pastures in areas that had been dry throughout August,” the report said. “However, many fields were left too wet to support machinery.”
“Wet!” a Marquette and Waushara counties report said. “We need dry weather.”
That’s most likely what they’ll get this coming week, with no rain in the forecast until Sept. 14.
The USDA report said the corn crop was rated 72 percent good to excellent, with 86 percent of the crop in the dough stage, 54 percent in the dent stage and 8 percent reaching maturity. Corn for silage was 7 percent harvested.
Soybeans were 73 percent good to excellent, with 96 percent setting pods, leaves turning color on 26 percent of the crop, and 4 percent dropping leaves.
Oats harvesting for grain was 84 percent complete.
The potato crop was 76 percent good to excellent and was 23 percent harvested.
Five percent of winter wheat was planted.
The third cutting of alfalfa was 90 percent complete, and the fourth cutting was 36 percent complete.
All hay was 72 percent good to excellent, while pasture was 63 percent good to excellent.
“Crops and pasture in low-lying areas were covered with debris or gone,” a Vernon County report said.
Soil moisture is in very good shape in most areas of the state.
Topsoil moisture statewide is 95 percent adequate to surplus, compared to 82 percent the week before, and subsoil moisture statewide is 91 percent adequate to surplus, compared to 80 percent the week before.