Authorities in Crawford County are urging motorists to stay off the roads after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area Thursday night, causing flooding and landslides.
Dane County was also under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said just after 9:15 p.m.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that both sides of Highway 61, between Marietta Valley Road and Highway 133, were closed because of debris on the road. The road was open again by 10 p.m.
In addition, Highway 35 between Prairie du Chien and Ferryville were also closed because of debris on the road.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office was also reporting flooding and landslides have affected many of the roads in the county. The Grant County Sheriff's Office also said some roads were flooded there.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said the county was experiencing "multiple" flooded roads, trees down and a mudslide near the intersections of Highways 130 and 133, which is south of Lone Rock and the Wisconsin River. The sheriff's office said mud and rocks are in the road.
The sheriff's office was also urging motorists not to flood its communications center with calls asking about what routes to drive to avoid flooded roads.
The storm continued to roll across southern Wisconsin, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and flood watches across much of the area, from Lafayette to Dane counties. Some areas, including Lafayette County, Iowa County and southern Sauk County, were under flash flood warnings after more than an inch of rain had already fallen, with more rain expected.
High winds were also expected, according to the National Weather Service.