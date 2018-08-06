Thunderstorms that came through south-central Wisconsin overnight produced over an inch of rain close to the Illinois state line, with storms expected to linger throughout the day on Monday.
The National Weather Service said there's a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats, but the higher risk for severe weather has shifted south into Illinois.
Storms should taper off by mid-morning in Madison, but could re-emerge in the afternoon. The high temperature should top out in the mid- to upper 70s.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a shower or storm on Tuesday, more likely to the south of Madison, with the high reaching 78.
Wednesday should be a nice day with sunshine and 81.
It'll be a little warmer and more humid on Thursday with a high of 85 and a chance of showers and storms later in the day.
The weekend looks great.
Highs Friday through Sunday should be in the low 80s, with sunshine expected all three days.
Borremans said we can expect sun and a high of 85 next Monday.
Sunday's high of 84 was 4 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 5, set in 1947.
The low of 69 was 9 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 45 for the date, set in 1974 and tied in 1994.
Only 0.21 of an inch of rain fell at the airport on Sunday, with higher amounts coming after midnight.
The August rainfall total is now at 0.40 inches, 0.29 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 5 was 2.01 inches in 1977.
During the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 9.19 inches of rain, 0.22 inches below normal.
Since Jan.1, Madison has received 26.03 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.79 inches above normal.