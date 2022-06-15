Storm pushes through Dane County, moves northeast with 70 mph gusts

The thunderstorm that is sweeping through southern Wisconsin continues to move northeast, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

The severe thunderstorm warning for the Madison area was set to expire at 7:30 p.m., but the storm was moving northeast through Dodge County and northeast with "additional development," according to the National Weather Service. That county has a severe thunderstorm warning until 8 p.m.

A tornado was confirmed outside of Tomah at 4:10 p.m. according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

The tornado was described as "large and extremely dangerous" and debris was been seen "lofted" on the radar, and was again spotted seven miles northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m.

The rain will cool things down a little. Temperature dropped to 76 degrees by 7:15 p.m. in Madison, and we'll see highs in the upper 70s and 80s the rest of the week, before temperatures reach the mid-90s again Monday and Tuesday.