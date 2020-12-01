 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storage building fire in town of Primrose leaves $150,000 worth of damage, Sheriff's Office says
0 comments
alert

Storage building fire in town of Primrose leaves $150,000 worth of damage, Sheriff's Office says

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car in front of trees, generic file photo (copy)
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A storage building in the town of Primrose caught fire Tuesday morning and left roughly $150,000 worth of damage, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's deputies and Mount Horeb firefighters responded to the fire at 9260 Britt Valley Road at 11:58 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said. The owner of the property reported a metal storage building holding tractors along with other vehicles and equipment caught fire. 

There were no injured reported as a result of the fire, Schaffer said. The initial damage estimate is $150,000. 

The fire does not appear to be suspicious and is believed to have started from a tractor's block heater, which the owner said was plugged in about two hours before the fire started. 

From Tribune files: Fires damage La Crosse area buildings

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics