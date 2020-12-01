Storage building fire in town of Primrose leaves $150,000 worth of damage, Sheriff's Office says

A storage building in the town of Primrose caught fire Tuesday morning and left roughly $150,000 worth of damage, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies and Mount Horeb firefighters responded to the fire at 9260 Britt Valley Road at 11:58 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said. The owner of the property reported a metal storage building holding tractors along with other vehicles and equipment caught fire.
There were no injured reported as a result of the fire, Schaffer said. The initial damage estimate is $150,000.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious and is believed to have started from a tractor's block heater, which the owner said was plugged in about two hours before the fire started.
