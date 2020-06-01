'Stop murdering black people and your glass will be safe': Protest targets white liberals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Downtown Madison on Monday, shutting down traffic on John Nolen Drive for more than an hour as organizers vowed a week of action against racism and police brutality.

Protesters are calling attention to the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd cried “I can't breathe.”

But protesters also invoked the names of Tony Robinson, an unarmed teenager shot by a white Madison police officer during an altercation in a narrow stairwell in 2015, and other black people killed by police.

Madison is among the cities nationwide where anger over Floyd's death has sparked peaceful protest but also property damage and looting.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, protesters broke windows, looted and damaged property in the State Street area and elsewhere around Madison. Police have responded with tear gas but have been reluctant to confront protesters damaging property.

Decrying Madison’s white liberalism, organizers from Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and the Party for Socialism Liberation denounced local political leaders for blaming the past two nights of vandalism on “agitators” rather than on systemic racism.