Stolen car involved in crash that led to life-threatening injuries near Janesville, police say
Stolen car involved in crash that led to life-threatening injuries near Janesville, police say

A stolen car led to roll-over crash that left the victim with life-threatening injuries near Janesville early Saturday morning. 

Rock County deputies and the Janesville Fire Department responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities arrived at the scene, the intersection of South Hayner Road and West Rockport Road near Janesville to find two overturned vehicles that sustained significant damage, Rock County Sheriffs Captain Mark Thompson said in a statement. 

According to a preliminary investigation, a Yukon Denali, driven by a 22-year-old man from Beloit, was traveling northbound on South Hayner Road and failed to stop at a a stop sign where the road met with West Rockport Road. The Denali struck a Chevy Cruz, traveling on West Rockport Road and driven by a 22-year-old man from Janesville where the intersections meet. Both vehicles overturned and the driver of the Chevy Cruz was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extracted. He was taken to an area hospital and was noted to have sustained life-threatening injuries, Thompson said. 

The Rock County Sheriffs Department had not received an update regarding the status of the injured man as of Monday morning, Thompson said. 

While investigating the crash, the Rock County communication center received word that the Denali had been stolen from a home in the 1900 Block of South Hayner Road before the crash. The driver of the Denali was arrested, treated for injuries at a local hospital and released to Rock County authorities, Thompson said. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Thompson said. 

