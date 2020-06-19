Still hot: Madison home values rise for seventh year in a row

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With growth in commercial property again leading the way, Madison real estate values increased 6.6% over last year, according to new city assessments released Friday, with the value of the average single-family Madison home rising yet again, by 4.9% to a new high $315,200.

The rise in home values wasn't as robust as in 2019, when single-family home assessments jumped an average of 5.7%, but it still marks the seventh straight year of rising values for Madison homes. It's the smallest increase in single-family home assessments since 2016, when values climbed 3.5% over the previous year.

The 6.6% overall increase in property assessments was slightly better than last year's 6.4% increase, but was not as robust as the 7.4% increase of two years ago.

Still, that's the kind of steady growth that City Assessor Michelle Drea said should help the city weather a 2020 economy that has taken blows from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With that stable, consistent growth, that should provide a level of hope for our recovery," Drea said. "Our economic foundation is very strong."

She said, though, that it's too difficult and a little too early to predict what the future holds for property values.